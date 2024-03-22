Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2024-04-15 14:27:32Updated: 2024-04-15 16:58:10

Realmeter: Pres. Yoon's Approval Rating Falls to 32.6%, 6-Month Low

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has fallen slightly, hitting its lowest level since October 2023.
 
A Realmeter survey of two-thousand-ten adults nationwide from April 8 to 12 showed that 32-point-six percent of respondents positively assessed Yoon's performance in state affairs, down four-point-seven percentage points from a week earlier. It is the lowest positive assessment since it hit 32-point-five percent in the third week of October 2023.
 
Sixty-three-point-six percent of respondents expressed dissatisfaction, up four-point-one percentage points on-week.

Following the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) crushing defeat in the April 10 general elections, the president's average daily approval rating fell to 28-point-two percent last Friday, reaching the lowest figure since he took office in May 2022.
 
The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, has a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.
