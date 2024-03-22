DP Calls for Swift Passage of Special Counsel Probe into Marine's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition lawmakers are urging the ruling camp to swiftly agree to a special counsel probe into the death of Corporal Chae Su-geun of the Marine Corps last year.With just 44 days remaining of their current term in office, 116 outgoing lawmakers of the Democratic Party(DP) on Monday held a news conference at the National Assembly.The opposition lawmakers argued that an independent counsel probe into Corporal Chae's death should be passed within the current 21st National Assembly, pushing the ruling People Power Party lawmakers to vote for the bill during the plenary session on May 2.The fast-tracked special counsel bill was sent to the plenary session earlier this month but the ruling and the main opposition parties so far have failed to iron out differences on the matter.The young Marine was swept away by a torrent during a search and rescue operation for flood victims in July of last year and the alleged interference by then Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup in a military investigation into the case sparked public criticism.