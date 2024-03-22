President Yoon Stresses 'People's Livelihoods' to be Priority of State Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed that the priority of the government is "people's livelihoods" emphasizing the importance of the implementation of policies to improve the financial situations of the people regardless of the results of the general election.In a written briefing on Monday, Presidential Office Spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung said that the president, during his weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, called on the government to "do their best to stabilize people’s financial situations."The president called on Han to reexamine the working environment and the discipline of the public service community to stabilize people's livelihoods.The meeting between Yoon and Han marked their first weekly meeting since the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) crushing defeat in the April 10 general elections.Prime Minister Han offered his resignation following the defeat and Yoon is expected to appoint a new prime minister soon.