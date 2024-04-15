US Ambassador to UN Hopes for Close Cooperation with S. Korea on Monitoring Implementation of Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield says Washington is devising steps to ensure the continuous release of credible reports on violations of sanctions in North Korea and expressed hope to work closely with South Korea on related efforts.Thomas-Greenfield made the remark on Monday during a meeting in Seoul with defense minister Shin Won-sik as she emphasized that the North’s advancement of nuclear and ballistic missiles is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions. She added that these violations are illegal and harms the international community’s universal values.Noting that Russia had exercised its veto right to reject the renewal of an expert panel tasked with monitoring the enforcement of UN sanctions on the North, the U.S. ambassador expressed concerns that such a move could provide an opportunity for Pyongyang to further advance its missile ambitions.Seoul and Washington are said to be considering ways to effectively monitor the implementation of sanctions on the North even after the expert panel’s term ends at the end of the month.Shin, on his part, expressed hope that South Korea and the U.S. will engage in cooperation in various fields in the UNSC, adding that both South Korea and Japan are serving as nonpermanent members on the council this year.