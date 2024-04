Photo : YONHAP News

With one day left until the tenth anniversary of the sinking of the Sewol ferry, the nation’s major teachers’ associations have vowed to put in their best efforts to create safe schools.In a statement released on Monday, the Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations(KFTA) said it remembers and honors the 304 people who were killed in the sinking of the Sewol ferry, including 250 students and eleven teachers.The association said that in marking the tragedy’s tenth anniversary, it will never forget the teachers of Danwon high school who risked their lives saving students.The Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union also released a statement in which it said it reveres the memory of the 304 victims and vowed to remember the tragedy no matter how much time passes by.The union said it will never forget the tragedy until the day efforts to realize a safe society come to fruition.