Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol proposed a luncheon meeting with the emergency committee members of ruling People Power Party(PPP) including former interim leader Han Dong-hoon, but Han declined the proposal citing health reasons.The former PPP chair said on Sunday that he received a call from the presidential chief of staff on Friday afternoon asking if a luncheon would be possible on Monday, and he politely declined.PPP spokesperson Jung Hee-yong said that the presidential office also delivered President Yoon’s proposal via PPP floor leader and acting chairman Yun Jae-ok last Friday.The luncheon is unlikely to take place for a while due to Han’s ill health.A senior official at Yoon’s office said that the office could seek the meeting again when Han’s condition improves, adding that no specific schedule has been set yet.