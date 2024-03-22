Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Over 50% of Fellow Doctors Sign Contracts with Teaching Hospitals

Written: 2024-04-22 09:06:55Updated: 2024-04-22 09:07:51

Over 50% of Fellow Doctors Sign Contracts with Teaching Hospitals

Photo : YONHAP News

Fellow doctors, or doctors who are training in a subspecialty after completing a residency, are showing signs of returning to hospitals after initially leaving to join the collective action led by trainee doctors.

According to the health ministry on Sunday, the percentage of fellow doctors signing contracts with 100 teaching hospitals nationwide reached 55-point-six percent as of last Wednesday, up from 33-point-six percent in late February. 

The percentage at the so-called “Big Five” hospitals in the capital region is higher at 57-point-nine percent. 

The figure is rising recently as public health and military doctors who have completed their service are returning to sign fellowship contracts. 

However, the increase in fellow doctors is not expected to normalize services as medical professors, who started submitting their resignations on March 25, are likely to leave hospitals from Thursday.  

Medical students also plan to file for an injunction on Monday calling for medical school deans to stop the process of increasing the medical school admissions quota.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >