Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and its satellite party, the Democratic Alliance, will begin the merger process.The sister party’s Supreme Council plans to hold a meeting on Monday morning to start the process.The election winners who secured proportional seats under the Democratic Alliance will return to their original parties, including the Jinbo Party, the Basic Income Party and the Social Democratic Party.Two winners who became candidates of the satellite party at the recommendation of civic groups will either join the DP or opt for other parties according to their wishes.The DP's satellite party secured 14 seats in the parliamentary elections.