Realmeter: Yoon’s Approval Rating Falls to 32.3%, Lowest Since October 2022

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has fallen slightly, hitting its lowest level since October 2022.A Realmeter survey of two-thousand-509 adults nationwide conducted from last Monday to Friday showed that 32-point-three percent of respondents positively assessed Yoon's performance in state affairs, down zero-point-three percentage points from a week earlier. It is the lowest positive assessment since it hit 32 percent in the first week of October 2022.Sixty-four-point-three percent of respondents expressed dissatisfaction, up zero-point-seven percentage points week-on-week.The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, has a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.In a separate survey by the pollster of one-thousand-two adults last Thursday and Friday, the approval rating of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) stood at 35-point-eight percent, up two-point-two percentage points from a week ago. The main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) rating fell by two percentage points to 35 percent.The survey has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.