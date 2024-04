Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Chung Jin-suk of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) is likely to replace Presidential Chief of Staff Lee Kwan-sup, who tendered his resignation following the PPP’s election defeat.Sources at the presidential office and the ruling party said on Monday that President Yoon Suk Yeol could appoint Chung as his new chief of staff as early as Monday.Yoon has been contemplating who to select to replace the prime minister and key aides such as the presidential chief of staff, who tendered their resignations after the election defeat.The president reportedly met with Chung recently to propose that Chung take the position of presidential chief of staff.Chung, a five-term lawmaker based in Chungcheong Province, served as National Assembly Vice Speaker and was a senior secretary for political affairs under former President Lee Myung-bak. He is also known to be close to President Yoon.