Politics

Yoon Appoints PPP Lawmaker Chung Jin-suk as New Chief of Staff

Written: 2024-04-22 10:46:51Updated: 2024-04-22 11:19:23

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed Rep. Chung Jin-suk of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) as his new chief of staff. 

The president announced the appointment on Monday in a televised statement at the presidential office. 

Yoon expressed hope that Chung, as the chief of staff, will perform his duties well and communicate effectively with senior aides at the top office, the Cabinet, the ruling and opposition parties, the media and civic groups.  

Chung said that he feels it’s his responsibility to help the Yoon administration and the president at a time when the government is expected to face difficulties due to the opposition party taking a majority in the National Assembly. 

Chung’s appointment comes eleven days after presidential chief of staff Lee Kwan-sup tendered his resignation along with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and a number of senior aides following the PPP’s election defeat.

Chung, a five-term lawmaker based in Chungcheong Province, served as National Assembly Vice Speaker and was a senior secretary for political affairs under former President Lee Myung-bak. He is also known to be close to President Yoon.
