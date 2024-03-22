Gov't Reiterates Commitment to Medical Reform, Rejects Calls to Rediscuss Quota Increase

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has reiterated its commitment to medical reform, saying that the suggestion from doctors to discuss the medical school admissions quota increase from scratch goes against the expectations of the public.Health minister Cho Kyoo-hong made the remarks on Monday during a government meeting on doctors’ collective action, saying that the government will do its best to push ahead with medical reform in communication and cooperation with various groups of society.The minister urged doctors’ groups to present a unified proposal based on science and logic instead of calling to renegotiate the quota increase and demanding a one-year postponement of its implementation.The minister expressed hope that doctors’ groups will appreciate the government’s efforts to make a breakthrough in the prolonged standoff with its decision to allow medical schools to adjust the extent of the increase for the 2025 academic year.Minister Cho also urged doctors’ groups to join a presidential special committee on medical reform, which is set to launch this week.The Korean Medical Association and the Korean Intern and Resident Association earlier said they will not join the committee.