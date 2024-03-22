DP Chief Pledges to Deliver Public Sentiment to Pres. Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung pledged to clearly deliver the sentiments of the public to President Yoon Seok Yeol, following the president’s suggestion that the two meet.At a Supreme Council meeting on Monday, Lee called for the presidential office, the government and the National Assembly to change together, anticipating the upcoming meeting to serve as a turning point in restoring politics for the people.Lee said members of the public have clearly expressed their desire for the government to revitalize people’s livelihoods, and said that domestic politics must resolve related issues.Emphasizing that inflation in the country has surpassed the OECD average, the opposition chief called for active steps to ease financial burdens on the public, such as through taxation on excess profits made by banks and oil refinery companies.He then criticized the government for painting a rosy picture about inflation in the second half of the year, with Lee calling for practical measures to help ease the burden on members of the public.