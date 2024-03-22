Yoon to Discuss Wide Range of Issues without Limiting Agenda When Meeting DP Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said he plans to discuss a wide range of issues without limiting the agenda when he meets with main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung.In a televised press briefing following the announcement of a new presidential chief of staff on Monday, Yoon said he invited Lee for talks to listen to what the opposition leader has to say.Recognizing that there has been a clear gap in the rival political parties' positions on various issues, the president said he expects to discuss ways to stabilize people’s livelihoods, an area in which the two sides can narrow their differences and reach a compromise.Yoon said he has spent the past two years in office devising and implementing state policies, and that he plans to start focusing on persuading and communicating with both the public and the opposition regarding the administration's policy direction.As for his reported declaration to his aides that he will become a president engaged in politics, Yoon explained that he wanted to make it easier for the public to understand the messages coming from the top office.