Yoon Appoints New Chief of Staff to Boost Communication with Public

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol says he will discuss ways to improve people's livelihoods when he holds his first talks with opposition leader Lee Jae-myung in the coming days. Yoon met with reporters on Monday, announcing his appointment of Rep. Chung Jin-suk of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) as his new chief of staff. Yoon said that the new chief aide will boost his administration's communication with the public.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed Rep. Chung Jin-suk of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) as his new chief of staff.Standing next to his new chief aide in a brief news conference, Yoon on Monday introduced the fifth-term heavyweight.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"As Chief of Staff, I expect that he will communicate well, not just with presidential aides, the Cabinet and the ruling and opposition parties, but also with the press and civil society...""As our directions and policies have been generally set, we will now step closer to the people and persuade the public about the direction that we will take and communicate with them. We would like to focus on persuading and communicating more with not just the ruling party but also with the opposition..."The new chief of staff was a reporter for the Hankook Ilbo daily before beginning his legislative career, which has seen him serve as Vice Speaker of the National Assembly as well as senior secretary for political affairs for former President Lee Myung-bak.Chung's first job is to coordinate between Yoon and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung ahead of their first talks expected this week, as Yoon told reporters that he will be focused on listening.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)](Report: What will the topics of discussion be when you meet Chairman Lee Jae-myung?)"I would like to first find agenda items related to public livelihoods, on which we can narrow our differences and I believe we will discuss ways to do a few things we can do together. I am not sure yet but as I have invited [Lee] in order to listen to him, there is no limit to the topics and we will share ideas on various issues."[Sound bite: Newly appointed Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk (Korean-English)]"I will do what I can to assist the president in communicating more, conciliating and taking the lead in the politics of unity... "The newly appointed chief of staff told reporters that he will do what he can to assist the president, noting that he recommended Yoon to join politics.The president is now facing another opposition-dominated parliament for the remaining three years of his term.When the incoming parliament begins its four-year term in late May, Yoon is expected to need legislative consent for his replacement for Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who tendered his resignation in the wake of the ruling party's crushing defeat in the April 10 general elections.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.