Opposition Parties Criticize Appointment of New Pres. Chief of Staff

Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition parties slammed President Yoon Suk Yeol's appointment of five-term lawmaker Chung Jin-suk of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) who is known to be close to the president, as the new presidential chief of staff.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) spokesperson Han Min-soo said on Monday that the latest appointment shows that Yoon still lacks the will to become a president that engages in politics.Han said the main opposition is very much disappointed that the president has disregarded the public's call for the president to change the way he handles state affairs.The spokesperson said Chung, who recently lost to his DP rival in the general elections and was criticized by civic groups for his past pro-Japanese comments, is not likely to help achieve national unity.Former justice minister Cho Kuk's Rebuilding Korea Party, in a statement, urged the top office to find someone that will deliver the public’s sentiments clearly to the president and can help reflect such sentiments in the administration's running of state affairs.