FM Cho Calls for Innovation, Creativity at Opening of Annual Diplomatic Chiefs' Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

An annual meeting of over 180 diplomatic mission chiefs opened in Seoul on Monday, where foreign minister Cho Tae-yul called for an innovative, creative and active approach to various geopolitical crises.In his opening remarks, Cho said the nation's diplomats have become familiar with passivity in response to the geopolitical environment while being preoccupied with managing inter-Korean ties, as well as relations with major powers in the region over the past several decades.Highlighting the complexity of current geopolitical crises, the country's elevated status and expectations from the international community, the minister called for flexibility and agility to adapt to the times with innovative and creative ways of thinking and active diplomacy.Referring to South Korea’s support for Palestine's UN membership and a resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council, Cho said Seoul is maintaining principle-based consistency and enduring the short-term costs and burdens that result from such consistency.Over the next five days, the participants are expected to hold discussions on diplomatic strategies amid the intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry, North Korea's nuclear threats becoming more conspicuous, and the protracted wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.