Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's military said that North Korea appears to be preparing to launch its second military reconnaissance satellite, but noted that there are no signs of an imminent launch yet.Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) spokesperson Lee Sung-jun said during a regular press briefing on Monday that while it is difficult to predict when the launch will take place, the military will keep a close eye on the North's activities.Military officials and experts predicted the regime would launch its second reconnaissance satellite in March or early this month.Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said earlier this month that North Korea could stage a satellite launch this month if it completes its technical improvements.In November last year, the North successfully placed its first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit and vowed to launch three more this year.