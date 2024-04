Photo : YONHAP News

A former Associated Press(AP) correspondent, who reported on the May 18 Gwangju Uprising in 1980, has passed away at the age of 76.AP reported that Terry Anderson passed away in Greenwood Lake, New York on Sunday, local time.Anderson was well known in Korea for his factual coverage of the democratization movement in Gwangju and the violent crackdown that followed, in contrast to the then-government's framing of the event as the "Gwangju riots."In 2020, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's former Jeonnam Provincial Hall Restoration Bureau released to the public the manuscript of articles written by the late AP correspondent between May 22 and 27, 1980.Born in 1947, Anderson joined the Marine Corps after graduating from high school and fought in the Vietnam War, before studying journalism and political science in college and joining the Associated Press after.