Leading AI Companies, Experts Attend Plenary Meeting on AI Standardization in Seoul

Written: 2024-04-22 15:10:38Updated: 2024-04-22 17:30:48

Photo : The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy

Representatives from top global artificial intelligence(AI) companies, such as Microsoft and Nvidia, as well as experts from around the world are gathering in Seoul this week for discussions on the standardization of AI.

The state-run Korean Agency for Technology and Standards said on Monday that over 270 experts from more than 40 countries are taking part, both online and in person, during a five-day plenary meeting of the ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 42. 

It is jointly hosted by the International Organization for Standardization(ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission(IEC).

The plenary, established in 2017, is an international body that sets the standards that are used as guidelines for other commissions and committees that handle AI industrial standards for autonomous vehicles, robots, medical services and finance.

The latest meeting will set the stage for discussions on international standards development for the AI maturity model, including ethical issues concerning generative AI, and AI management systems guides.

The state-run agency plans to propose the establishment of a standardization advisory group to support AI application in all industries, as well as two new international standards on AI ethics checks and AI maturity models.
