Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea Supports Palestine's UN Membership in Accordance with '2-State Solution'

Written: 2024-04-22 15:16:01Updated: 2024-04-22 15:29:39

S. Korea Supports Palestine's UN Membership in Accordance with '2-State Solution'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign ministry said it had cast a vote in support of Palestine's UN membership at the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) in accordance with the "two-state solution," following Israel’s announcement that it would summon the ambassadors of countries that supported the move.

An official at the ministry said Seoul sympathized with Palestine's aspirations to become a UN member as it took South Korea 42 years to secure membership.

The official said Seoul has reaffirmed the country’s support for the "two-state solution,"while showing its willingness to help bridge the "Global South" and the rest of the international community.

Last Thursday, 12 out of 15 UNSC members, including South Korea, supported a resolution recommending Palestine for membership, but it failed to pass due to a veto by the U.S.

According to the AFP, Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said the ministry planned to summon ambassadors from France, Japan, South Korea, Malta, Slovakia and Ecuador.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >