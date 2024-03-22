S. Korea Supports Palestine's UN Membership in Accordance with '2-State Solution'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign ministry said it had cast a vote in support of Palestine's UN membership at the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) in accordance with the "two-state solution," following Israel’s announcement that it would summon the ambassadors of countries that supported the move.An official at the ministry said Seoul sympathized with Palestine's aspirations to become a UN member as it took South Korea 42 years to secure membership.The official said Seoul has reaffirmed the country’s support for the "two-state solution,"while showing its willingness to help bridge the "Global South" and the rest of the international community.Last Thursday, 12 out of 15 UNSC members, including South Korea, supported a resolution recommending Palestine for membership, but it failed to pass due to a veto by the U.S.According to the AFP, Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said the ministry planned to summon ambassadors from France, Japan, South Korea, Malta, Slovakia and Ecuador.