Photo : YONHAP News

Trade ministers from South Korea and Canada have discussed ways to enhance bilateral economic and trade cooperation.According to South Korea's trade ministry on Monday, minister Cheong In-kyo and his Canadian counterpart Mary Ng held two-way talks in Seoul.The South Korean minister proposed reinforcing bilateral cooperation centered on natural gas, key minerals, and batteries, while expanding the scope to include clean energy and small modular reactors(SMR).The minister sought Ottawa's interest and cooperation in ensuring South Korean businesses making the largest-ever investments in Canada do not face difficulties in establishing supply chains and implementing investments.The ministry said the latest visit to Seoul by the Canadian trade delegation of over 170 businesses and agencies is the largest since the two sides elevated relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022.