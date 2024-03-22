Education Ministry: Resignation of Med School Professors Not Effective Unless Approved by Heads of Schools

Photo : YONHAP News

Though medical school professors' resignation deadline of April 25 is fast approaching, the Ministry of Education says many of the resignations may not be processed without proper approval.An official at the education ministry said during a regular press briefing on Monday that while some professors may be able to resign effective from Thursday, most resignations will not be processed without approval from the university chancellor or the chairman of the board.The official could not disclose the exact number of resignation letters submitted by medical school professors as there are no specific figures and universities are reluctant to reveal the numbers.The ministry official said that universities that have expressed an intention to voluntarily reduce the allocated number of extra students admitted next year will be announced on April 30. This comes after the government last week permitted each university to accept 50 to 100 percent of the extra medical students allocated by the government for the 2025 school year.The education ministry says with many classes still being boycotted, it will look into taking strict action against students who refuse to attend classes.