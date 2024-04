Photo : YONHAP News

The environment ministry said it is running Climate Change Week, aimed at raising awareness about the climate crisis and promoting carbon neutrality, to mark the 54th anniversary of Earth Day on Monday.The opening of the weeklong campaign at Seoul's COEX will be followed by a nationwide lights-out event, an exhibit of climate and environment-related content, and speeches about carbon neutrality given by well-known people.A nationwide lights-out campaign, which will be applied to a number of government buildings, businesses, and the nation's landmarks, will be held for ten minutes from 8 p.m. on Monday.Environment minister Han Wha-jin called for active participation and pursuit of carbon neutrality to overcome the climate crisis, before pledging to implement expanded measures to encourage more public participation.