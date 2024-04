Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday appointed a two-term People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker as the new senior presidential secretary for political affairs.President Yoon announced the appointment of former lawmaker Hong Chul-ho at the presidential office.Yoon described Hong as having excellent communication skills, calling him a "self-made businessman who will listen to the voices of the people."The new senior presidential secretary said he contemplated for a long time whether he would be the right person for the job, but said he will work hard to bridge the gap between rival parties.Hong is the founder of the Goobne Chicken franchise and served his two terms as a lawmaker in Gimpo.