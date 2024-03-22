Med School Professors to Discuss Taking a Day Off Every Week amid Prolonged Medical Vacuum

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical professors, who tendered their resignations last month in protest of the government’s plan to increase the medical school admissions quota, will hold an emergency meeting to discuss taking a day off each week.The emergency committee of the Medical Professors Association of Korea, a coalition of professors from medical schools, said it will hold an emergency virtual general assembly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the matter.The committee said that the possible weekly day off does not mean they will fully shut down hospitals, explaining that the medical professors would refuse to see outpatients but would perform emergency surgeries.Ahead of the meeting, emergency committees of medical professors at Seoul National University and the University of Ulsan will also hold their own meetings on Tuesday to discuss the issue.Starting on March 25, medical school professors began submitting their resignations and reducing their work hours in support of the prolonged collective action by trainee doctors protesting the quota hike. The professors’ resignations are set to take effect on Thursday.