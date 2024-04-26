Menu Content

Economy

Trade Ministry: No Power Supply Issues Expected for Planned Yongin Semiconductor Cluster

Written: 2024-04-29 15:34:51Updated: 2024-04-29 15:39:45

Trade Ministry: No Power Supply Issues Expected for Planned Yongin Semiconductor Cluster

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says there will be no issues regarding the supply of power to the planned semiconductor cluster in Yongin.
 
According to an official from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday, SK hynix's semiconductor plant is expected to require about two-point-eight gigawatts of electricity by 2038, and the South Korean chipmaker and the Korea Electronic Power Corporation(KEPCO) signed a contract for the needed power supply at the end of 2021.
 
The official added that the plan is to supply power through thermal power plants and LNG power generation until 2038, and supply power from nuclear power plants and renewable energy through transmission lines after 2038.
 
The remarks come amid concerns over the supply of power to the planned semiconductor cluster, as well as media reports that SK hynix had planned to receive electricity from an LNG power plant built by its affiliate SK E&S, but the ministry put the brakes on the plan.
 

The ministry official explained that the power supply for the semiconductor cluster is different from the permit applied by SK, while the trade ministry plans to outline comprehensive details on the power supply for the cluster after setting up the 11th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand.
