Foreign, Defense Ministers Meet With Australian PM

Written: 2024-04-29 15:40:24Updated: 2024-04-29 15:47:55

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top envoy and defense chief met with the Australian prime minister on Monday to discuss cooperation between the two countries. 
 
Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul and defense minister Shin Won-sik, who are visiting Australia for their "two plus two" talks with their counterparts this week, made a courtesy call to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discussed issues involving Indo-Pacific strategy, defense, the defense industry, economic cooperation and North Korea's nuclear threats.
 
In particular, both sides evaluated the recent significant progress in defense and defense industry cooperation and decided to further strengthen cooperation in these fields in the future.
 
The two ministers conveyed President Yoon Suk Yeol's greetings and announced that they would do their best to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between South Korea and Australia.

Earlier, Cho paid his respects to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the Korean War Memorial in Canberra and the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier at the Australian War Memorial.
