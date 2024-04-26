Rival Party Floor Leaders Meet Over Luncheon

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Party(PPP) floor leader Yun Jae-ok and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo met over a luncheon on Monday, presided over by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.However, due to wide differences between the rival parties over several contentious bills, the results of Monday's meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and DP leader Lee Jae-myung are expected to shape the discussions between the two sides.The DP has called for two plenary sessions at the National Assembly on May 2 and 28 to vote on the special probe into controversies surrounding a military report on the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun last year, the Special Act on Jeonse Fraud, and the Itaewon Disaster Special Act.However, the PPP has not responded to the main opposition's request to hold the plenary sessions, arguing that the DP is abusing its majority power at the National Assembly.Floor leader Yun argued that while the PPP is willing to hold a plenary session if the DP agrees to pass the agreed-upon bills on the livelihoods of the people, it's unreasonable to hold the plenary session to handle bills mired in political issues, adding it should be up to President Yoon and DP leader Lee to meet and discuss those issues if necessary.Meanwhile, DP floor leader Hong said that the PPP's refusal to hold the plenary session goes against the public sentiment shown during the last general election.