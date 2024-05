Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says North Korea is becoming more confident due to its expanded military cooperation with Russia.Austin made the remark during the House Armed Services Committee Budget Posture Hearing on Tuesday, assessing that the regime’s growing confidence stems from its affiliation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The defense chief then expressed concerns over “the growing nexus” among the North, China, Russia and Iran, saying Washington is keeping a close eye on related developments.He said Russian forces were able to recover from damage inflicted by Ukraine thanks to shells and missiles provided by the North and drones supplied by Iran.The secretary stressed the need for Washington “to have the capability and capacity to work with its allies to continue to deter and continue to promote peace and stability in each of the regions.”