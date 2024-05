Photo : KBS News

The 25th Jeonju International Film Festival(JIFF) begins on Wednesday for a ten-day run in the southwestern city of North Jeolla Province.The opening ceremony will be hosted by actors Gong Seung-yeon and Lee Hee-joon and “All the Long Nights” by Japanese director Sho Miyake will be screened as this year’s opening film.This year, the nation’s largest showcase of indie and art house films will see the participation of 232 films from 43 countries, including 102 South Korean films.The festival will also show for the first time in South Korea “Inside Out2” and ten other Disney and Pixar movies.The festival will close with the screening of the film “Matt and Mara” directed by Kazik Radwanski of Canada.