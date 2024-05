Photo : YONHAP News

Rival camps have agreed to handle in Thursday’s plenary session a special bill that seeks to establish a probe team to shed light on the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush disaster.The senior deputy floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) reached the agreement on Wednesday to revise parts of the special bill.The two parties are said to have worked out details on the formation and operation period of the envisioned team and the method of investigation the team will implement.The special bill was passed in the opposition-dominated parliament on January 9 but was vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol later that month.It currently is pending in parliament for a revote.