Top Office Hails Rival Camps' Accord to Handle Special Itaewon Probe Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has hailed an agreement by rival camps to handle in Thursday’s plenary session a special bill that seeks to establish a probe team to shed light on the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush disaster.The top office’s spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung said in a briefing on Wednesday that the office regards the latest agreement as the first achievement of efforts by the ruling and opposition camps to promote cooperation and restore politics which were exerted after Monday’s meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung.Kim also said the top office hopes that rival camps will reach further agreements on pending issues through communication based on trust and will continuously engage in cooperation.Another official of the top office said the presidential office has welcomed the latest agreement as it resulted after DP agreed to omit problematic clauses in the initial special bill and the ruling People Power Party accepted the DP’s proposals on the team’s operation period.