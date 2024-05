Photo : YONHAP News

The inflation rate fell below three percent for the first time in three months in April.According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, the country's consumer price index stood at 113-point-99 in April, up two-point-nine percent from a year earlier.The inflation rate fell below three percent in April after posting three-point-one percent in February and March.Commodity prices rose three-point-eight percent, while the prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products jumped ten-point-six percent, and the prices of apples and pears soared over 80 percent and 100 percent, respectively.Services prices gained two-point-two percent in April from a year prior.Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, rose two-point-three percent year-on-year.