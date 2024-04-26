World Taekwondo-Led Sports Festival Opens at Syrian Refugee Camps in Jordan

Photo : YONHAP News

A sports festival co-hosted by the international Taekwondo governing body and a world governing organization for baseball and softball opened on Wednesday at refugee camps in Jordan.According to World Taekwondo(WT), an opening event of the "Hope and Dreams Sports Festival," also involving the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation(THF) and the World Baseball Softball Confederation(WBSC), was held at Jordan's Azraq refugee camp.The event is set to run through Friday at a number of Syrian refugee camps in the country, including the Zaatari camp. On Wednesday, children and youths at the refugee camps participated in learning Taekwondo, Baseball5, badminton and basketball.WT, which established the THF in 2016, has been hosting Taekwondo festivals at refugee camps starting 2021, which has since expanded to include the WBSC since last year.Athletes with outstanding performance at a Taekwondo competition held on Friday will be given a special entry to next year's World Juniors Taekwondo Championships.