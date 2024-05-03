Menu Content

White House: Russia Shipping Oil to N. Korea above UN-Mandated Levels

Written: 2024-05-03 08:49:39Updated: 2024-05-03 09:06:07

White House: Russia Shipping Oil to N. Korea above UN-Mandated Levels

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said Russia has been shipping refined petroleum to North Korea at levels that appear to violate a cap specified in the sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council. 

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday in a virtual briefing that Russia shipped more than 165-thousand barrels of refined oil to North Korea in March alone. 

Kirby said that Russia has been shipping refined petroleum from Port Vostochny in Russia’s Far East region to North Korea, adding Russian shipments have already surpassed the annual cap mandated by the UN Security Council. The annual cap for North Korea is set at 500-thousand barrels. 

Kirby said that with the close proximity of Russian and North Korean commercial ports, Russia could sustain these shipments indefinitely. 

The spokesperson assessed the shipments are related to Russia’s use of North Korean ballistic missiles in its war in Ukraine in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. 

The disclosure came the day after a UN panel of experts monitoring the enforcement of sanctions against North Korea for its nuclear weapons and missile programs was disbanded.
