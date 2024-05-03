US to Announce New Sanctions against N. Korea-Russia Arms, Oil Transfers

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has said the U.S. and its partners, including South Korea, will announce new sanctions this month to deter arms and petroleum transfers between North Korea and Russia.U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday in a press briefing that the U.S. is currently working with its partners, including South Korea, Britain, Australia, the European Union, New Zealand and Japan, to announce new coordinated sanctions designations this month.Miller said that the U.S. will continue to impose sanctions against all those working to facilitate arms and refined petroleum transfers between Russia and North Korea.Earlier in the day, the White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said that Russia shipped more than 165-thousand barrels of refined oil to North Korea in March alone. He added that Russia’s shipments to the North this year have already surpassed the annual cap imposed by the United Nations Security Council(UNSC).Under UNSC sanctions, the North is banned from importing more than 500-thousand barrels of refined petroleum products per year.