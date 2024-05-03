Military Manpower Chief Raises Possibility of Abolishing Military Service Exemption

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Military Manpower Administration(MMA) has mentioned the possibility of abolishing the controversial military service rule which provides exemption from mandatory military service for elite athletes and musicians.MMA Commissioner Lee Ki-sik made the remarks on Thursday in an interview with a local media outlet, saying that there have been significant changes in terms of the environment, public perception and military manpower resources since the system was introduced in 1973.The commissioner stated that the members of K-pop group BTS carrying out their mandatory military service have sent a very “positive signal” to the people.The government plans to set up a joint task force this month with the defense ministry, the MMA and culture ministry to review the system, and produce measures to improve it by the end of this year.Under this system, exemption from conscription is provided for elite athletes who win gold medals at international sports events, including the Olympics and Asian Games, and classical musicians who win top prizes at prestigious competitions.