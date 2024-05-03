Med Professors at 2 of the 'Big 5' Major Hospitals to Take the Day Off Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical professors at Asan Medical Center and Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, two of the “Big Five” hospitals in the capital region, are taking the day off on Friday.According to the medical community, professors working at the two hospitals will suspend patient treatment and surgeries on Friday.The emergency committee of medical professors’ council of the University of Ulsan said on Thursday that Asan Medical Center, Ulsan University Hospital and Gangneung Asan Hospital — the teaching hospitals affiliated with the university — will take the day off on Friday and hold a closed-door seminar at Asan Medical Center.Ahead of the seminar, the professors plan to hold a protest calling for the government to scrap the plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.Medical professors at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital decided to take the day off every Friday starting this week, suspending non-urgent surgeries and treatment for outpatients.The professors’ council at the hospital announced the decision, citing the need to protect doctors from exhaustion and prevent medical accidents amid the protracted medical crisis.