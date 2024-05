Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has elected Rep. Park Chan-dae as its new floor leader.He was elected the DP’s new whip in a general meeting of election winners at the National Assembly on Friday.The new floor leader, who was elected for a third term in the April general elections, is known to be closely aligned with DP Chair Lee Jae-myung.Park, the sole candidate for the post, was chosen by a secret ballot in which participants could vote for or against his election. The DP said Park won the majority of the votes but did not disclose the specific number.Before the vote, Park pledged to seek reform before anything else if he was elected.