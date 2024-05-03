PPP's New Interim Leader Vows Reform, Cooperation with Opposition Party

Photo : YONHAP News

Hwang Woo-yea, the new interim leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), has vowed to seek reform and cooperate with opposition parties.The head of the party's emergency steering committee, who took office on Friday, made the pledge at a news conference at the party headquarters in Seoul, saying that he will pursue reform that goes beyond the level of re-creating the party.Hwang, a former five-term lawmaker, said that although the emergency steering committee’s term is six months, its duties will end when the party holds a national convention and elects a new leader.The veteran politician who came out of retirement to take up the mantle, vowed to respect and cooperate with the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), which holds an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly, while urging the DP to listen to the PPP’s opinions as well.As for possible revisions to the rules for electing a new leader at the national convention, Hwang said that he is open to any suggestions and will follow them as long as they abide by the party’s constitution and regulations.