Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung says President Yoon Suk Yeol would not veto a special counsel probe into the Corporal Chae Su-geun case if Yoon himself is not the perpetrator.During a party meeting Friday, the main opposition chief addressed the DP's unilateral passage of the special counsel bill the previous day, pressuring the president not to exercise his veto power on the matter.Targeting President Yoon's remark in the past that "those who refuse a probe are perpetrators," Lee said that he believes the president will not refuse the bill this time for he is not the culprit behind the issue.With the independent counsel probe, the DP is seeking to shed light on suspicions that government officials interfered in the military's investigation into the death of Marine Corporal Chae last year in an effort to protect the top brass in the Marine Corps.