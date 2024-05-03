2nd Vice Foreign Minister Kang Meets Senegalese President

Photo : YONHAP News

Second vice foreign minister Kang In-sun on Thursday met with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.According to the foreign ministry on Friday, Kang, who is visiting the West African nation as a special presidential envoy, conveyed to Faye a message from President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulating the Senegalese leader on his inauguration. She also delivered a letter from Yoon inviting Faye to attend the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit which will kick off next month in South Korea.Kang said the upcoming summit will provide the opportunity for South Korea and Senegal to advance bilateral ties and drastically expand cooperation.Faye expressed gratitude for the invitation and vowed active support for the success of the Korea-Africa Summit.Kang and Faye also assessed their countries’ economic cooperation and expressed hope to boost cooperation in the areas of agriculture, industrialization and digitalization.In her meeting with the Senegalese foreign minister Yassine Fall earlier on Wednesday, Kang conveyed Seoul’s intent to strengthen economic cooperation with Senegal.