Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

2nd Vice Foreign Minister Kang Meets Senegalese President

Written: 2024-05-03 14:37:47Updated: 2024-05-03 16:20:28

2nd Vice Foreign Minister Kang Meets Senegalese President

Photo : YONHAP News

Second vice foreign minister Kang In-sun on Thursday met with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. 

According to the foreign ministry on Friday, Kang, who is visiting the West African nation as a special presidential envoy, conveyed to Faye a message from President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulating the Senegalese leader on his inauguration. She also delivered a letter from Yoon inviting Faye to attend the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit which will kick off next month in South Korea. 

Kang said the upcoming summit will provide the opportunity for South Korea and Senegal to advance bilateral ties and drastically expand cooperation. 

Faye expressed gratitude for the invitation and vowed active support for the success of the Korea-Africa Summit. 

Kang and Faye also assessed their countries’ economic cooperation and expressed hope to boost cooperation in the areas of agriculture, industrialization and digitalization. 

In her meeting with the Senegalese foreign minister Yassine Fall earlier on Wednesday, Kang conveyed Seoul’s intent to strengthen economic cooperation with Senegal.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >