Photo : YONHAP News

The Vietnam Football Federation has officially announced that Kim Sang-sik, former manager of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC, will become the head coach of the Vietnamese national football team.In a statement released on Friday, the federation said Kim will take the helm of both the national team and the country’s under-23 team.The statement said Kim's contract will expire on March 31, 2026, adding that his inauguration ceremony will be held on Monday.Kim’s debut as the head coach of the national team will come in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Football Confederation qualifiers slated for next month when Vietnam will face the Philippines and Iraq.Currently, Vietnam ranks third in Group F after Iraq and Indonesia.The winners and runners-up of each group get to advance to the third round of qualifiers.