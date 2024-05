Photo : YONHAP News

A news conference marking the second anniversary of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s inauguration will likely be held next Thursday.Appearing on Yonhap News TV on Friday, Yoon’s senior secretary for political affairs Hong Chul-ho mentioned next Thursday as the most likely date, saying the top office wants to hold the event before next Friday which is the official anniversary of the president’s inauguration.Regarding the format of the news conference, Hong said nothing has been decided yet, adding that the president is expected to share his thoughts on future strategies and discuss matters that the public is most curious about.Hong noted that the president does not plan to avoid any questions but rather intends to address all queries and give in depth answers.