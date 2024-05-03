S. Korea to Join US-led Multinational Cyber Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Cyber Operations Command will participate in a United States-led multinational cyber exercise this week.The Defense Ministry said on Sunday that nine people from the cyber operations command will take part in the Cyber Flag exercise set for Sunday through Saturday in the U.S. state of Virginia.In the exercise, participants will familiarize themselves with the procedures of defense operations against cyberattacks and share intelligence on their enemies' cyber activities.Cyber Flag, the U.S. Cyber Command's annual training event, has been held since 2011 to enhance the combat readiness and partnership of the United States, its allies and partner countries against cyber threats.This year's exercise involves 18 countries, including South Korea, as well as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Britain and the United States – the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.It will mark South Korea's third participation in the exercise since the nation first joined in 2022.