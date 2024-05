Photo : YONHAP News

Busan KCC Egis has defeated Suwon KT Sonicboom to win this year’s Korea Basketball League(KBL) Championship, becoming the first team to claim the title after finishing the regular season in fifth place.KCC beat KT 88 to 70 in Game 5 of the 2023-2024 KBL Championship final on Sunday at Suwon KT Sonicboom Arena in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.KCC captured the championship title with four wins and one loss in the best-of-the-seven championship final.KCC became the first team to win the championship after finishing the regular season in fifth place since the KBL was established in 1997. This year’s championship victory is Egis’s first since the 2010-11 season.The team’s shooting guard Heo Ung, who averaged 18-point-eight points over the five games, was named the championship MVP, 26 years after his father Hur Jae received the honor for the 1997-98 championship.