Photo : YONHAP News

Flights in and out of Jeju International Airport are operating normally on Monday as adverse weather advisories issued the previous day for the airport were all lifted.According to the airport on Monday, all flights are operating normally, beginning with the arrival of an Eastar Airways flight from Taiwan at 6 a.m.A total of 511 domestic and international flights are scheduled for Monday.Heavy rains and strong winds on the island caused disruptions in flight services at the airport, canceling more than 70 domestic and two international flights.