Gov't Asks Hospitals to Draw up Measures to Minimize Damage from Doctors' Resignation

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has asked hospitals to prepare measures to minimize any damage to patients from medical professors resigning or taking a leave of absence.According to the medical community on Monday, the Korean Hospital Association sent an official document to hospital chiefs, asking them to take appropriate measures for patients when medical doctors resign or take leave.The association reportedly made the move recently at the request of the health and welfare ministry.Through the hospital association, the ministry asked hospitals to devise measures to mitigate impact on patients who are receiving treatment from or have doctors’ reservations.The ministry also asked the hospitals or attending physicians to provide sufficient explanation to patients in case of change in treatment, change treatment plan or doctors, and provide information on alternative medical institutions.In the document, the ministry noted that sudden cessation of treatment or cancellation of treatment appointments without sufficient explanation or change in the treatment plan may constitute refusal of treatment without justifiable grounds.