Yoon's Approval Rating Remains Low at around 30%

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating is hovering around 30 percent for the fourth consecutive week.A Realmeter survey of two-thousand-four adults nationwide conducted from last Monday to Friday showed that 30-point-three percent of respondents positively assessed Yoon's performance in state affairs, up one-tenth of a percentage point from a week earlier.Yoon’s approval rating, which stood at 37-point-three percent in the first week of April, had continued to slide since the April 10 general elections, falling to 32-point-six percent, 32-point-three-percent and 30-point-two percent, before slightly rebounding in the latest poll.Sixty-five-point-five percent of respondents expressed dissatisfaction, down one-point-four percentage points on-week.The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, has a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.In a separate survey by the pollster of one-thousand-four adults last Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling People Power Party(PPP) stood at 32-point-one percent, down two percentage points from a week ago. The main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) rating gained by one percentage point to reach 36-point-one percent.The survey has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.